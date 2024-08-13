FB, SIM integration vs online fraud pushed

In a bid to end persistent telco and online fraud in the country, civil society group Computer Literacy, Innovation, Connectivity, and Knowledge (Click) is urging the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to integrate social media accounts and that payments gateway to that of the SIM (subscriber identity module) card registration database to effectively verify SIM card information of senders of unwanted text messages.

Atty. Nicasio Conti, convener of Click, said the integration of social media accounts and payment gateway accounts with mobile phone accounts was a promising "quick and easy" solution to the persistent problem of unsolicited text promos and telco and online based scams that continue to victimize Filipinos.

"Integrating SIM registration with social media and payment gateway accounts could significantly enhance the security of the process. These platforms already employ advanced security measures, including two-factor authentication, biometric verification, and stringent identity checks. By tying SIM cards to these accounts, we leverage an existing infrastructure designed to protect against fraud and identity theft," Conti said.

Conti, a former commissioner of the Presidential Commission on Good Government and the Presidential Anti-Graft Commission, pointed out that social media platforms and payment gateways have extensive digital footprints that can be used to verify the authenticity of users.

"This additional layer of verification makes it harder for criminals to use fake identities, thereby reducing the incidence of scams and other cybercrimes," he said.