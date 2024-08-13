EXPLORE FILIPINO ROMANCE IN ‘SARI-SARI STORIES’ ANTHOLOGY

“Pabili po isang maikling kwento. ‘Yung tingi lang po (Please, I’d like to buy a short story. Just one that’s sold in pieces, please).

The quintessential sari-sari store is an embedded Filipino culture you can’t miss. Every barangay surely has this neighborhood fixture where a variety of goods are sold. Beyond being a go-to store where people buy chichiryas (snack), instant coffees and last-minute ingredients, the sari-sari store serves as an invisible string that ties communities together. It is where community stories, often chismis (gossip), are shared.

Paying homage to such a heartwarming culture, publishing house Bookshelf PH launches the first edition of its ongoing anthology called Sari-Sari Stories: Romance Edition. Just like the sari-sari store carries a variety of items, the books in the Sari-Sari Stories series will present various themes in each edition — from romance and family to other Filipino-centered stories and culture. For this Romance Edition, Bookshelf PH presents a diverse selection of love stories, each one a reflection of the different facets of Filipino romance.

From chance encounters and deceitful hearts to enduring love against all odds, the anthology promises something for everyone. Readers will find themselves immersed in narratives that range from sweet and tender to passionate and intense, each one leaving a lasting impression.

“We Filipinos love the feeling of kilig,” Monette Quiogue, managing partner of Bookshelf PH, says. “Romance is a genre we naturally gravitate to, and there is no shortage of love letters and stories written by aspiring Filipino authors. Sari-Sari Stories: Romance Edition proves how each of us has a story to tell and that love can be found in the most mundane or even unexpected moments.”

A collection of four stories, the anthology showcases diverse voices and unique perspectives on various themes. Like colorful snacks and drinks from a sari-sari store, you’re in for an unexpected treat to satisfy your kilig cravings.

“Love is a universal experience, and the diversity of these stories is what makes this collection rich,” adds Michelle Dulinayan, managing editor. “We have stories about Filipino LGBTs, stories that romanticize modern haranas and stories of love and dreams amid ruins and heartbreaks.”

Bookshelf PH is celebrating a literary milestone with a book launch on 14 August at SM Aura Book Nook, featuring four Filipino authors and the team behind the anthology.

Bookshelf PH is celebrating a literary milestone with a book launch on 14 August at SM Aura Book Nook, featuring four Filipino authors and the team behind the anthology.