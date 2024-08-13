Elevating skincare game with science

Ready to upgrade your skincare routine?

Cetaphil is here to help with their latest initiative, the National Healthy Skin Mission (NHSM), featuring the Skin Academy at SM Makati.

This event delves deeply into the science of skincare, highlighting how you can improve your skin’s moisture barrier with 15 key ceramides. It’s not just another pop-up skincare event — advanced dermatological research supports Cetaphil’s product line, catering to both newbie and expert skincare enthusiasts.

Skincare secrets

Who better than Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray to talk about skincare secrets?

Catriona, known for her ‘lava walk’ stride and immaculate complexion, spoke at the Skin Academy and offered advice on maintaining hydrated, healthy skin.

“One of the best ways to show yourself some self-love is through skincare,” she said.

She further explained, “With so many products on the market, it can be overwhelming to know where to start. That’s why I trust science-based products, and Cetaphil is exactly that — bringing the science of skincare to everyone, making it accessible and effective.”

The Skin Academy isn’t just about learning; it’s about transforming your skincare routine. Cetaphil’s experts are on hand to offer practical skin tips, share the latest research on sensitive skin and help you discover the right products to achieve up to 10-times skin hydration after the first use. With the full range of Cetaphil products — Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance, Cetaphil Baby, Cetaphil Pro-AD and BENZAC — there’s something for every skin type and concern.

Free skin consultations, fun skin health activities, special offers, Ceramide Boost and more are available. Learn how Cetaphil’s 15 vital ceramides can strengthen your skin barrier and keep it hydrated and healthy for longer. This event is not to be missed, with plenty of opportunities to explore new products, receive professional guidance and find solutions backed by science.

Your skin deserves the best treatment that science has to offer. Visit SM Makati before 1 September to discover the keys to radiant and healthy skin.