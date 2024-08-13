Edwin Hurry Jr. releases heartwarming new track ‘Himlay’

Edwin Hurry, Jr., the beloved singer-songwriter known for his soothing melodies and serenades, is back with another heartwarming track, “Himlay.” Following the success of his single “Dito Ka Lang,” Edwin continues to captivate listeners with cool voice.

Inspired by the tireless efforts of breadwinners who provide for their families, “Himlay” is a touching reminder of the importance of rest and relaxation. Edwin explains, “TShis song is for those who work tirelessly to support their loved ones. It’s easy to forget to take a break and enjoy some leisure time, but it’s crucial for our well-being.”

While “Himlay” is a tribute to hardworking individuals, it is also a beautiful love song. The lyrics, “Himlay, pahinga naman. Ikaw naman muna (Rest now. It’s your turn to take a break),” gently remind the narrator’s loved one to take time to rest and rejuvenate. Edwin’s heartfelt delivery makes this song a soothing anthem for anyone needing a gentle nudge to relax and unwind.

Edwin recently celebrated a significant milestone. His Facebook page has reached an impressive four million followers. Overwhelmed with gratitude, Edwin shared, “Maraming salamat sa lahat ng naniwala at nagtiwala. Hinding-hindi ako magsasawang pasayahin at pakiligin kayong lahat (Thank you very much to everyone who believed in and trusted me. I will never tire of making you all happy and giving you that kilig feeling).”

Fans can now stream “Himlay” on their favorite digital streaming platforms.