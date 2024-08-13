Dumalaog, Saban survive thriller

CAGAYAN DE ORO — Eliana Dumalaog emerged victorious in a thrilling three-way battle for the girls’ 10-12 title while Jared Saban staged a stunning come-from-behind victory in the boys’ category in an action-packed ICTSI Junior PGT Mindanao Series 4 at Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club here on Tuesday.

Dumalaog appeared poised to seal the victory in regulation but faltered with a double-bogey on the final hole, No. 9, ending her round with an 80. This stumble allowed Rafella Batican and Isabella Espina, who both carded 79s, to catch up, forcing a three-way tie at 161.

Returning to the par-4 ninth hole for the playoff, all three golfers managed pars on their first attempt. But it was Dumalaog who ultimately prevailed, sinking a 15-foot birdie putt while her opponents missed their birdie chances, clinching the hard-fought win.

‘I just stayed focused.’

“I was so nervous; my legs and hands were shaking during the playoff. But after I hit my drive, I felt pretty good — it was a solid shot, and I approached my second shot with confidence since I’ve practiced those kinds of shots. I was thrilled when I made the putt,” the 10-year-old Dumalaog said.

Despite her victory, Dumalaog narrowly missed qualifying for the Match Play Championship, having only managed fifth-place finishes in her previous outings at South Pacific and Del Monte.

With Batican’s 30 points from her two victories in those tournaments and Brittany Tamayo’s playoff win at Apo and third-place finish at South Pacific (totaling 25 points), Batican and Tamayo secured the two spots for the Match Play finals set for 1 to 4 October at The Country Club in Laguna.

In the boys’ 10-12 category, Saban also earned his place in the head-to-head finals with a brilliant come-from-behind victory, rallying from an eight-shot deficit to shoot a spectacular bogey-free 67 and surpass Ralph Batican by three strokes, finishing with a total of 146.

“I just stayed focused,” said Saban, who was tied with Batican at three-over par overall as they approached the final two holes in separate flights.

Saban capitalized on the pressure, birdieing the par-5 17th, while Batican faltered with a double-bogey. This pivotal moment clinched the victory for Saban, not only securing his spot in the match play finals but also providing sweet redemption after finishing second to Batican in the previous leg.

Despite Batican’s loss, his earlier wins at South Pacific and Del Monte secured his spot in the finals, with both he and Saban accumulating 30 points each. The rankings were determined by the players’ best scores from two of the four events, with the top two from each age category advancing to the finals.

Meanwhile, Shaqeeq Muhafiz Tanog withstood late challenges from James Benedict Rolida and Marlou Langamin, posting an 89 to top the boys’ 8-9 class with a total of 176, four strokes clear of his nearest rivals.

With a runner-up finish at Del Monte, Tanog’s consistent performance earned him 27 points, joining three-leg winner Rolida (30 points) in the finals of the nationwide series put up by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

In the girls’ 8-9 division, Abby Qiu made a victorious debut, defeating Del Monte leg champion Francesca Geroy with a total of 172 after an 84 in the final round.

Geroy struggled with a 91, finishing with a total of 191, while Claren Quiño placed third with 200 after also carding a 91.

Despite her loss, Geroy, alongside Mavis Espedido, who secured second place at Apo and won the South Pacific leg, advanced to the Match Play finals with 27 points each.