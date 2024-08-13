DoJ: Oil spill vessels have criminal histories

Two of the three vessels that sank and spilled oil in the waters off Bataan have “criminal histories,” according to the Department of Justice (DoJ).

Justice Undersecretary Raul T. Vasquez said the MT Jason Bradley was the subject of a seizure order by the Bureau of Customs due to its alleged involvement in an ongoing oil smuggling case that is before the DoJ.

Vasquez said a probe by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) showed the Bradley was implicated in oil smuggling with another oil tanker. Although the vessel initially escaped, the case had led to a seizure order.

The other vessel, the MV Mirola 1, is undergoing an NBI investigation for suspected involvement in illegal activities.

Vasquez said both vessels did not have insurance, while the Mirola 1 was unregistered.

As typhoon “Carina” and the southwest monsoon battered the country last month, the Jason Bradley and the MT Terranova sank in the waters of Mariveles, Bataan on 27 July and of Limay, Bataan on 25 July, respectively.

The Mirola 1, on the other hand, ran aground off Mariveles that resulted in an oil spill.

Vasquez said the DoJ-led Bataan Oil Spill Inter-Agency Investigation is looking into the possibility all three vessels were involved in “paihi” or oil transfer operations.

He pointed out that “they were near each other at between five to 10 nautical miles when the sinkings happened.”

While the Terranova was the only vessel of the three that was authorized to sail by the Philippine Coast Guard, Vasquez said “26 hours after it left Limay it had only sailed three to five miles.”

The oil the three vessels were carrying will be examined as part of the investigation. Vasquez said all the oil that pass through Customs examination have markers.

He said Customs officers place markers in the oil to show that duties, taxes and tariffs were paid.

Apart from the markers, investigators will determine if the oil on the three vessels were of the same quality.

Meanwhile, the owner of the Terranova and its insurer have committed to reimburse those who were affected by the oil spill.

“The civil compensation for the affected fisherfolk and other residents of Cavite and Bataan has been confirmed. As of now, around 31,000 residents of Cavite and 21,000 residents of Bataan have been identified,” Vasquez said.