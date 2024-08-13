DoJ assures oil spill compensation

Department of Justice (DoJ) Undersecretary Raul Vasquez confirmed yesterday that compensation will be provided to fishermen and coastal communities affected by the recent oil spill off the coast of Bataan.

Vasquez said the compensation will primarily benefit residents in Bataan and Cavite, though he did not specify the exact amount as the task force is still finalizing details.

According to Vasquez, around 31,000 fishermen and residents in Cavite and 21,000 in Bataan are expected to receive compensation.

“Civil compensation for fishermen and residents of Cavite and Bataan has been confirmed. The insurance company and the shipowner of MV Terranova have acknowledged these figures,” Vasquez stated.

Part of the compensation will come from the $6.5 million fund provided by the International Oil Pollution Compensation Funds, which will cover cleanup costs and other expenses.

The oil spill occurred on 25 July 2024, when the Philippine-flagged industrial fuel tanker MT Terranova capsized and sank in Manila Bay, near Lamao Point, Limay, Bataan.

The tanker was carrying nearly 1.5 million liters (400,000 US gallons) of industrial oil, resulting in significant environmental damage.

The situation worsened when, two days later, the Philippine Coast Guard reported the sinking of MTKR Jason Bradley, also in Bataan. Although the shipowner denied that the vessel was carrying 5,500 liters of diesel, the incident exacerbated the ongoing spill.