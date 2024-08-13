DoH assures enough doxycycline supply

The Department of Health (DoH) assured the public on Tuesday that there is enough doxycycline supply amid the rising leptospirosis cases over two weeks following the onslaught of Typhoon Carina and the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.

In a Viber message to DAILY TRIBUNE, DoH Assistant Secretary and Spokesperson Dr. Albert Domingo said there are one million capsules of doxycycline released by the Health department to government centers for free.

Domingo said there are 500,000 more on standby for release. He also stressed that the prize freeze on private stocks of doxycycline is in effect until 23 September 2024.

Further, Domingo explained that doxycycline is not the only antibiotic that works against leptospirosis as "there are others too."

Mild leptospirosis is also treated with ampicillin or amoxicillin.

As of 13 August, a total of 2,115 leptospirosis cases and 224 deaths have been recorded, according to the DoH.