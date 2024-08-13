‘DIVERSITY: The Second Exhibit’ opens in UP Diliman today

The second major art exhibit of the UP College of Fine Arts Alumni Association, Inc., (UPCFAAAI), “DIVERSITY: The Second Exhibit,” will be launched on 14 August, Wednesday, 4:30 p.m., at the Bahay ng Alumni, UP Diliman Campus, Quezon City.

UPCFAAAI president Menchu Pascual said about 39 UP alumni artist are joining this exhibit, including Jun Yee, Toym Imao, Gigi Javier Alfonso, Gig de Pio, Mitzi Reyes, Benjie Cabangis, Gyles Maverick Abac, Alex Aguilar, Ambie Abaño, Carlito Amalla, Ana Abigail Araneta, M.A. Cac, Marcy Dans, F.R. Doctolero, Esther Sevilla Garcia, Ding Hidalgo, Rico Lascano, James Hermogenes, Norlie Meimban, Maan Ramos Oreta, Pearl Ortega, Jose Pamatian, Menchu Pascual, Erwin Pascual, Sim de Pio, Gabby Prado, Paul Quiaño, Johnny Reynoso, KR Rodgers, Josiah Bien Sebastian, Jamie Samson, Mark Anthony Taduran, Anne Tulay, Roma Valles, Anna Vergel, Rick de Villa, Celvic Villacorta, Janice Young and Jingjing Villanueva Romero.

The art exhibit will be open to the public until 31 August. Proceeds from this event will help fund educational programs and projects of the UPCFAAAI.