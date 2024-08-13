DILG 'BIDA' Roadshow promotes drug-free communities

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos called on over 300,000 local fire volunteers across the country to become BIDA ambassadors for health and safety in their communities on Tuesday, 13 August.

“Sa lawak ng organisasyon ng BFP na may mga volunteer firefighters, magtatayo tayo ng mga BIDA Volunteer Firefighters sa bawat barangay sa buong Pilipinas, at kayo ang magsisilbing ‘patay sunog, patay droga; sa bawat lugar, BIDA ka!” Abalos said.

Abalos made the appeal following the launch of the BIDA Ka Sa Fire Square Roadshow by the DILG and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) on Saturday at Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

"BIDA," which stands for "Buhay Ingatan, Droga'y Ayawan," is the DILG's flagship program aimed at reducing drug demand by promoting health and encouraging rehabilitation. The Roadshow was set up to engage local communities and embody these values through interactive exhibits and activities.

The DILG Secretary also expressed gratitude to fire officers and volunteers for their courageous response to fire incidents.

“This is how you define heroes. Mga bayani kayo sapagkat sa tuwing may sunog, habang papalayo ang nakararami, kayo naman sinusuong ninyo upang iligtas ang buhay at mga ari-arian. Bayani ang mga volunteer firefighters at mga bumbero,” Abalos emphasized.

The roadshow stop at Megamall featured booths showcasing emergency and rescue equipment, along with hands-on activities like rappelling and fire extinguisher use.

The event drew over 5,000 participants, including local chief executives, local disaster risk reduction and management (DRRM) officers, Barangay DRRM Council members, Sangguniang Kabataan officials, and barangay tanods.