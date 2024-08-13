DepEd acts on cyberbullying

The Department of Education is set to boost its efforts to address cyberbullying and the proper use of technology in schools, DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara said on Tuesday.

In a recent discussion on the challenges of digital bullying, Angara acknowledged the growing concern over the prevalence of bullying on social media and other digital platforms.

“There is a lot of bullying happening on social media and other digital platforms. We are exploring how we can better address and limit exposure to digital bullying,” Angara said.

“Bullying, whether it’s cyberbullying or any other form, is absolutely prohibited. The challenge, as mentioned by (Second Congressional Commission on Education or EDCOM II) executive director Karol Mark Yee in his presentation to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is that while the Anti-Bullying Law requires each school to have an anti-bullying policy, the law does not specify how strict these policies need to be,” Angara said.

“On the ground, very few schools actually have their own anti-bullying policy,” he added.

To address this gap, Angara said the DepEd will focus on monitoring and tracking compliance with the Anti-Bullying Law more rigorously.

He also noted that the department has an existing policy that bans smartphones and cell phones in classrooms.

“We will really track and monitor compliance with this law. It’s crucial that schools not only have policies but also adhere to them effectively,” Angara said.

“Teachers are also tasked with explaining the proper use of technology and cellphones to students, which includes learning to critically evaluate the news and observing good manners and right conduct through technology,” he added.

The implementation of these policies, however, is hampered by a significant shortage of guidance counselors in schools.

According to Yee, the Philippines has the highest prevalence of bullying and loneliness based on Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) data.

The PISA 2022 results revealed the Philippines ranked among the highest globally in terms of students reporting bullying in school.

The international assessment indicated that approximately one in three Filipino students experienced bullying in school, with 43 percent of girls and 53 percent of boys affected. This rate significantly surpasses the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development average, where 20 percent of girls and 21 percent of boys reported being bullied.

Yee noted that international evaluations, such as PISA and the Southeast Asia Primary Learning Metrics, have identified a link between the prevalence of bullying and students’ academic performance.

“Addressing bullying falls under the purview of guidance counselors as outlined by the Anti-Bullying Act. Unfortunately, DepEd faces almost 5,000 vacancies for guidance counselor positions, with none currently filled,” Yee said.

“Moreover, there are no master’s programs in guidance counseling available nationwide, with only about 300 graduates annually. At this rate, it will take us 14 years to fill all the vacancies,” he added.