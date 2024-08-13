Comelec serves subpoena vs Alice Guo

Personnel from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday served the subpoena against embattled Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo in relation to the complaint of misrepresentation in her certificate of candidacy (CoC).

Comelec officials went to the farm of Guo where a staff received the subpoena.

“When we served the subpoena on Alice Guo, earlier we went to her house as declared in her certificate of candidacy, she was not there. A caretaker of an unknown identity accepted the subpoena,” said Atty. Elmo Duque, Comelec Region III Assistant Regional election director.

“To satisfy the process of the existence of a prelimenary investigation against her, we went to her office,” he added.

According to the poll body, the address in Virgen Delos Remedios Farm is the one listed in Guo’s COC.