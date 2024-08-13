‘Coach Mune’ helping Thais

Munehiro Kugimiya, the Japanese coach who turned Carlos Yulo into a gymnastics titan, is helping Thailand prepare for major international tournaments ahead.

In a social media post by the Gymnastics Association of Thailand, it revealed that it tapped Kugimiya to “teach and provide techniques” to the Thai gymnasts as they prepare for their hosting of the 33rd Southeast Asian Games next year.

Kugimiya has been in Thailand since Monday and his camp will run until 21 August.

“The Gymnastics Association of Thailand has invited Mr. Munehiro Kugimiya, a Japanese coach who has developed Carlos Edriel Yulo, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in Paris, to teach and provide advice on techniques to the Thai national male artistic gymnasts from 12-21 August 2024 at the Phetkasem 81 Training Center,” the federation said.

The Thais have struggled in gymnastics. In fact, the last time they won a gold medal in the SEA Games was when Ratchawat Kaewpanya emerged victorious in pommel horse of the 28th SEA Games in Singapore in 2015.

But with Kugimiya, who is affectionately called as “Coach Mune” by Yulo, sharing his expertise, the Thai gymnastics squad will definitely get a major boost, similar to what the Philippines had in the previous edition of the biennial meet.

Kugimiya started to train Yulo at the Ajinomoto Training Center in Tokyo in 2016, helping him become a world champion in 2019 and 2021 while winning nine SEA Games gold medals and 10 Asian Championships titles.

He was also at the sidelines when Yulo competed in the Tokyo Olympics, the event that set the stage for his successful performance in the Paris Games recently.

They, however, parted ways last year, prompting Yulo to train by himself under the guidance of his former junior coach Aldrin Castaneda.

Despite their separation, Yulo remains grateful to his Japanese mentor.

“I wouldn’t have reached this level if it weren’t for my coach. He helped me build a plan, taught me how to train, and also supported me in my education. I am incredibly thankful and grateful to him,” Yulo said in a Thanksgiving mass organized by the Philippine Embassy in Paris, France.