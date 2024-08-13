Choco Mucho averts disaster

Mean Mendrez showed up in the fifth set to rescue Choco Mucho from a disastrous meltdown and arrest its two-game slide.

The winger fueled the Flying Titans’ decisive run in the decider for a morale-boosting win over Chery Tiggo, 25-16, 25-11, 23-25, 19-25, 15-12, in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference second round Tuesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Mendrez accounted for three of Choco Mucho’s game-changing 8-1 spurt that shattered a 4-4 deadlock before Dindin Santiago-Manabat put in the finishing touches when the Crossovers tried to mount a comeback as the Flying Titans notched their second win in six starts.

Head coach Dante Alinsunurin breathed a sigh of relief after Manabat punched in the game-winning kill to end the two-hour, 31-minute match in Pool C that looked like Choco Mucho would easily bag early on only to get quite a scare.

“Very happy with the performance of the team because we really need this win. Thankful that were able to get it although it wasn’t easy,” Alinsunurin said.

American import Khat Bell tried to bring Chery Tiggo back to life with consecutive kills, saving two match points to close the gap, 14-12. But the Flying Titans averted collapse with the perfectly set up attack off a timeout.

“Chery Tiggo made us work. But at least we’re able to show that we still have the fight in us despite our four losses. I’m just thankful for our team’s performance,” Alinsunurin said.

Mendrez scored five of her team-high 18 points built on 14 kills, two aces and two kill blocks in the fifth set.

Manabat hammered 16 spikes to finish with 17 points while Maddie Madayag led Choco Mucho’s 13 kill blocks with four denials in her 11-point outing.

Greek import Zoe Faki had 10 points, nine digs and eight excellent receptions while setter Deanna Wong tallied 19 excellent sets to help the Flying Titans convert 62 kills.

Choco Mucho went off to a fiery start as Chery Tiggo struggled to find its form in the first two sets.

But Bell, Pauline Gaston and Ara Galang found their groove in the next two sets including the Crossovers’ strong showing in the fourth frame that saw them build a 10-point lead a couple of times.

The fifth set started with a tight exchange before the Flying Titans behind Mendrez saw an opening to pull away.

Bell earned 25 points with 24 coming off attacks while adding 11 excellent receptions but wasn’t enough to save Chery Tiggo from its second loss in six games.

Gaston had 13 points while Galang finished with 10 for the Crossovers. Jasmine Nabor dished out 20 excellent sets while rookie libero Karen Verdeflor had 14 digs and 13 excellent receptions.