Celebrity duo Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles are engaged

Celebrity couple and noted singers Jerald Napoles and Kim Molina are now engaged.

In his Facebook post, Jerald uploaded a throwback photo of them during the 2014 showing of Rak of Aegis, along with a recent photo featuring the phrase “Will You Marry Me?” in the background.

He sweetly captioned it, “Kung saan nagmula, doon din magsisimula (Where it all began, that’s where it will also start).”

The couple first met at the PETA Theater during the showing of Rak of Aegis, where they played the roles of lovers.

Molina also expressed her heartfelt emotions and gratitude in an Instagram post.

“Back to where we first met, the exact spot where it all started. It has always been a ‘YES,’ and I will forever choose you. I love you,

@iamjnapoles,” the theater actress said.

The PETA Theater was transformed into a romantic garden-themed venue before his marriage proposal.

“On this stage, exactly 10 years ago, we met for the first time, not knowing each other. This stage has given me so much in my life -- progress, dreams, a career, a name, family, friends, new friends, and of course, a special someone,” Napoles said in his engagement speech.

Nice Print Photo uploaded behind-the-scenes sweet photos and videos of the couple throughout the engagement ceremony.

“10 years in the making & back to where they both first met @petatheater,” Nice Print Photo wrote in their caption, showing a photo of the newly engaged couple, with Kim proudly showing off her new engagement ring.