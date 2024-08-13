Budget for all LTO regional offices assured

Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief, Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II on Tuesday assured the agency’s regional office of appropriate budget allocation to further improve services.

In his visit to the Zamboanga Peninsula this week, Mendoza emphasized the need to come up with various initiatives to further improve government’s services under the Bagong Pilipinas, an advocacy of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“In ensuring an efficient and effective public service, we also want to make sure that the basic needs of LTO’s frontline service offices are properly given in order to further motivate our people on the ground to do better,” Mendoza said.

“We need to work together, we need to support each other, and we need to look after one another because we are one LTO family,” he added.