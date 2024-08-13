Basilan town declared ASG-free

ISABELA CITY, Basilan — The municipality of Maluso has formally declared an Abu Sayyaf Group-free municipality, making Sumisip the 9th municipality in Basilan Province to achieve an ASG-free town status in the province.

Philippine Army Brig. Gen. Alvin V. Luzon, the commander of the 101st Infantry “Three Red Arrows” Brigade, joins in the declaration of the ASG-free municipality of Sumisip at Barangay Buli-Buli in Sumisip.

The declaration ceremony, held with much significance, was graced by the presence of Basilan Governor, Honorable Hadjiman Hataman-Salliman, who played an instrumental role in the peace-building efforts across the province.

This achievement marks Sumisip as the ninth municipality in Basilan Province to achieve this status, following the successful liberation of Lamitan City, Lantawan and Tipo-Tipo, among other municipalities in the province.

Basilan continues its journey toward peace, three more municipalities and Isabela City remain on the path to becoming ASG-Free.

As part of the event, the Municipality of Sumisip surrendered high-powered firearms, including one M16A1 rifle, two M203 grenade launchers, and one M60 machine gun.

The surrender of these weapons underscores the zero ASG influence and the success of the government’s peace and security efforts to encourage disarmament and reintegration.

Luzon highlighted the significance of this achievement, stating, “The declaration of Sumisip as ASG-Free is a testament to the bravery and dedication of our troops and the resilience of the local community.”

“This victory is not just a military triumph but a beacon of hope for the future of Basilan.” Brigadier General Luzon also challenged all barangay chairpersons and officials to sustain the peace and ensure that Sumisip is free from ASG presence and influence, especially in their respective barangays.

Sumisip Mayor Jul Adnan Hataman and Vice Mayor Gulam “Boy” Hataman, have played a significant role in facilitating the transition from conflict to peace, Luzon said.

By fostering collaboration among various sectors and promoting initiatives that support the reintegration of former combatants, the municipality has paved the way for sustainable peace and development.

Lt. Col. Michael P. Colanta, the Commanding Officer of the 45th Infantry Battalion; Lt. Col. Adolf Ian M. Garceron, the commanding officer of the 4th Special Forces Battalion; Major Julius Ian D. Maestrado, the executive officer of the 18th Infantry Battalion; and other key officers from the brigade and battalions were present during the event.