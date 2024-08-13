Baguio jail's college program to launch this year

BAGUIO CITY — The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Baguio City, led by Jail Superintendent April Rose Wandag-Ayangwa, has announced that their College Education Behind Bars (CEBB) program will commence this year.

The Baguio City Jail has partnered with Benguet State University (BSU) to implement this program for Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL). Six PDLs have enrolled and will attend classes while within the jail facility.

These enrollees were selected based on their qualifications, which include having completed high school and passed the entrance exam. The education method will be blended learning, with teachers visiting the jail and using modules during periods without face-to-face classes.

The CEBB program was previously implemented in Davao del Norte, where six former PDLs graduated in July this year. The program aims to assist PDLs in overcoming personal, economic, social, and civic deficiencies through quality tertiary education.

Additionally, on 13 August, 2024, BJMP Cordillera and the Department of Education Cordillera signed a Memorandum of Agreement for the "Tagapangalaga Ko, Guro Ko Program." This agreement ensures continued educational opportunities for PDLs through the Alternative Learning System (ALS) program of DepEd. The signing took place at the BJMP Baguio City Jail Male Dormitory.