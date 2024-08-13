Archers, Tamaraws gunning for win No. 3

De La Salle University and Far Eastern University (FEU) face Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, respectively, seeking third straight victories in what promises to be a pair of intense showdowns in the V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge today at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Green Spikers posted a strong start, sweeping their first two matches, while the Generals are looking to bounce back after two consecutive losses.

Despite their contrasting fortunes, La Salle remains cautious of EAC, expecting a fierce and tightly contested battle at 12 noon.

Green Spikers head coach Jose Roque stressed the importance of consistency and discipline as they seek to maintain their undefeated record.

“I think we have to show consistency and determination that we can win. We need to come up with a very convincing game — that’s something we have to work on,” Roque said.

“If they know that they can beat our opponent, they have to go hard and end the match.”

In the 2 p.m. matchup, FEU is similarly focused on extending its winning streak to three. The Tamaraws are aware of the challenge posed by the reigning National Collegiate Athletic Association champions, the Altas, who are aiming for their second win in three games.

Mikko Espartero and Jelord Taliyasan are expected to lead the charge for the Tamaraws, while Perpetual’s new talents, Kobe Tabuga and Hezron Manaloto, look to make an impact.

“Perpetual is strong,” FEU coach Ed Orcullo said.

“We have to take advantage of our one-week break to prepare. We have to work hard for this, especially since we’re facing the team of Coach Sammy (Acaylar), who is an experienced coach.”

In the day’s lone women’s match, FEU will attempt to rebound from its shutout loss to UST as it faces Lyceum at 5 p.m.

The Lady Tamaraws, led by Gerzel Petallo, Jean Asis, and Jazlyn Ellarina, are determined to get back on the winning track but will need to overcome the challenge posed by Lyceum’s Heart Bio, Joan Doguna, and the rest of the Lady Pirates, who are winless in two games.

The NU Lady Bulldogs, originally scheduled to face the University of the East today, withdrew due to their participation in international training camps in Taiwan and the VTV Cup in Ninh Binh, Vietnam.