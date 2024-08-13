Ancient Egyptian artifacts discovered in Nile Delta tombs

A significant collection of artifacts from Egypt’s last dynasty has been unearthed in 63 tombs at the Tell al-Deir necropolis in the Nile Delta. The discovery, announced by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, includes gold pieces, jewelry, statues, and a pottery vessel containing 38 bronze coins, all dating back to the Late and Ptolemaic periods. The artifacts are currently being restored and classified by experts, with some expected to be displayed in museums, according to Neveine el-Arif, a spokeswoman for the Ministry.

The Ptolemaic dynasty, Egypt's final ruling family before it became part of the Roman Empire, was founded around 305 B.C. following Alexander the Great's conquest. Ptolemy I, one of Alexander's generals, established the dynasty, which ended with Cleopatra. The 2018 exhibition at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo marked the first major display of Ptolemaic artifacts, showcasing around 300 pieces.

This recent find marks a significant contribution to our understanding of Egypt's last dynasty and offers valuable insights into its culture and history.

(Sources: The Associated Press, Fox News)