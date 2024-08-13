Alexei Popyrin clinches ATP Montreal Masters title

Australian tennis player Alexei Popyrin achieved a career milestone by winning the ATP Montreal Masters title on Monday. Popyrin defeated Russia's Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-4 in just under 90 minutes. This victory marks Popyrin's third career title, adding to his wins at the 2021 Singapore Open and the 2023 Croatia Open. With this win, Popyrin is set to rise to a career-high 23rd in the ATP rankings.

Popyrin's triumph is especially significant as he becomes the first Australian to win a Masters 1000 title since Lleyton Hewitt in 2003. The 25-year-old Australian dominated the match from the start, taking advantage of Rublev's mental fragility and inconsistent performance. Popyrin’s victory is a notable achievement, given that he defeated five top-20 players during the tournament.

Rublev, who was looking to secure his second Masters title of the season, struggled with his form and temper throughout the match. Despite his efforts, including a strong performance in the quarter-finals against world number one Jannik Sinner, Rublev could not overcome Popyrin's superior play. Popyrin, reflecting on his win, expressed his satisfaction with his performance and the hard work leading up to the title.

