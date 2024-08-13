AirAsia enhances boarding efficiency with reinforced cabin baggage policy

AirAsia Philippines announced that starting 15 August 2024, the airline will strictly enforce its cabin baggage policy in an effort to further promote a safe and efficient travel experience for all of its guests.

The airline explained that under the cabin baggage policy, each passenger is allowed to only bring a combined total weight of 7 kilograms, comprising one cabin bag and one small personal item onboard.

Guests may bring one trolley bag or backpack with a maximum dimension of 56 cm (height) x 36 cm (width) x 23 cm (diameter) and must fit in the overhead storage compartment.

They are also allowed to carry one personal item, such as a handbag or laptop bag, with a maximum dimension of 40 cm (height) x 30 cm (width) x 10 cm (diameter), which must fit under the seat in front of the guest.

Cabin baggage policy

"Our cabin baggage policy was implemented to enhance on-time departures by offering a faster and more smooth boarding and disembarking process. Adhering to this regulation helps to reduce congestion, which can have a detrimental influence on the guest experience, particularly during boarding and disembarkation. Compliance also ensures that all guests have equal access to overhead compartments, ensuring both safety and comfort," AirAsia Communications and Public Affairs head and first officer Steve Dailisan stated.