2 minors in motorcycle theft collared

Two minors, both students, were apprehended by authorities following the recovery of a stolen motorcycle in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte. The incident was reported to the Bacarra Municipal Police Station (MPS) by a 37-year-old resident of Barangay 36 Natba, Bacarra, after he discovered his Honda TMX 125 motorcycle missing.

The complainant reported that on the evening of 11 August, he had parked his motorcycle near a waiting shed close to the Barangay Hall of Barangay 36 Natba. However, when he returned to check on the motorcycle at around 2 a.m. on 12 August he found that it had been stolen.

A swift investigation by Bacarra MPS led to the identification of two suspects — a 16-year-old Grade 9 student and a 17-year-old Grade 10 student, both residents of Bacarra. Witnesses reported seeing the suspects load the motorcycle onto an improvised tricycle, known locally as a “Kurong-kurong,” which belonged to the father of one of the minors.