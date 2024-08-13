183 Shari’ah Bar passers to take oath

A total of 183 passers in the recently concluded 2024 Shari’ah Bar examinations will have their oathtaking at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, 14 August at the Fiesta Pavilion of the Manila Hotel.

Associate Justice Maria Filomena D. Singh, chairperson of the committee on Shari’ah Bar examinations, said the signing of the roll of attorneys will follow after the oath taking.

Last 28 April and 2 May, the Shari’ah Bar exams were administered by the SC.

The top 10 passers are Punginagina, Nurhaifah Hadji Said with a rating of 86.75 percent; Gubat, Sittie Nasriyyah Gani, 86.10; Alonto, Sittie Fairoza Yahya, 86.02; Suwalawan-Hadjinoor, Jonaina Diamla, 85.57; Mambuay, Ayesha Aminah Alonto, 85.35; Usodan, Fatimah Sohra Lucman, 85.10; Acmad, Aznairah Orpilla, 84.87; Barapangcat, Abdulwasi Aleem, 84.40; Abdulmalik, Saaduddin Sharief, 84.30; Al-Namit, Maria Belen Arceno, 83.75; and Said, Normalah Pangcoga, 83.75 percent.

The 2024 SBE examiners were Dean Norhabib Bin Suod S. Barodi (Persons, Family Relations and Property), Atty. Yaser H. Apion (Jurisprudence [Fiqh] and Customary Laws [Adat]); Judge Macaundas M. Hadjirasul (Procedure in Shari’ah Courts), and Judge Jamel T. Mamutuk (Succession, Wills/Adjudication and Settlement of Estate).

Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo earlier had urged Shari’ah Bar passers to also take the Philippine Bar examinations for them to be full-fledged lawyers.

Shari-ah Bar passers are sworn in as counselors-at-law.