Yulo family reunion in the works?

Carlos Yulo will be arriving on Tuesday and is expected to be showered with love and adulation by this grateful nation following his victory in the Paris Olympics.

His arrival, however, will also be a perfect time for him to talk to his mother, Angelica, whom he had an ugly spat shortly after he won a gold medal in the floor exercise event of the Summer Games last week.

Yulo and his mother have been at odds since last year.

But their conflict came to a head when Yulo’s mother granted a media interview to voice out her frustrations to his 24-year-old son and his girlfriend in Melbourne-based content creator Chloe San Jose.

Yulo and San Jose fired back, prompting Angelica to seek help of noted lawyer Atty. Raymond Fortun to help her put an end to the media firestorm.

Angelica said they will resolve the situation among themselves and will try their best to regain their relationship as one family.

A DAILY TRIBUNE source, however, said peace and forgiveness among members of the Yulo family could happen as early as Tuesday, the day Yulo and other members of Team Philippines will be landing at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 before proceeding to Villamor Air Base for a news briefing.

“We were told that Caloy’s family will be meeting him when he lands tomorrow,” the source said, a federation insider who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.

“We’re not just sure as things may still change.”

Aside from Angelica, also expected to meet Yulo is his father Andrew, elder sister Jorielgel and younger siblings Eldrew and Elaiza.

In a message to DAILY TRIBUNE, Yulo’s mother politely begged off from issuing a statement.