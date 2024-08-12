WHY PINOY BL’S FLAME KEEPS BURNING

When the pandemic hit, one of the most entertaining and pleasurable online pastimes was boy love dramas, specifically 2gether: The Series, a Thai BL (Boys Love) romance drama that catapulted Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin to international fame. The natural unfolding of Sarawat and Thine’s love story on a YouTube channel sparked a growing interest in boys’ love shows and led to curiosity about its counterpart, the Girls Love (GL) genre.

In other Asian countries such as Japan (the original source of BL and GL stories that were staples in Japanese manga), Taiwan, Korea and especially Thailand — where many Filipinos get their BL fix — these genres have become significant entertainment industries. Stars in these genres receive high-profile endorsements and attract large fanbases. Some stars, not content with just shipping and fan service, have formed real-life couples that symbolize hope and inspiration for the LGBTQ+ community and its diverse identities.

As expected, the relatively recent pandemic gave birth to the Pinoy BL genre. At its height, the top three most important and watched BL series were Ivan Andrew Payawal’s Gameboys, JP Habac’s Gaya Sa Pelikula and Petersen Vargas’s Panti Sisters.

In Gameboys, we met and embraced Cairo (Elijah Canlas) and Gavreel (Kokoy de Santos) along with their friends Pearl (Adrianna So), Terrence (Kyle Velino), Wesley (Miggy Jimenez) and Achilles (Kych Minemoto), experiencing the many ups and downs of young love.

Gaya Sa Pelikula made Ian Pangilinan and Paolo Pangilinan internet and Pinoy BL sensations with their realistic portrayal of two accidental roommates, Vlad and Karl. What started as a “dog versus cat” trope eventually became one of the most authentic BL pairings, showcasing genuine chemistry, sincerity and connection.

School jock Xavier (Tony Labrusca) and shy nerd Mico (JC Alcantara) become unlikely project partners in Hello Stranger. Opposites do attract, and an existing girlfriend, Crystal (Gillian Vicencio), adds more bite and tension to the blossoming closeness between Xavier and Mico.

Other noteworthy BL series include Jade Castro’s Boys Lockdown, often regarded as the ‘Dear Heart’ of Pinoy BL, and Sean Lim’s My Day, which features the charming leads Inaki Torres and Miko Gallardo and the intense chemistry between them.

After the mentioned titles, fewer BL and GL series are being produced. The excitement has waned, and these genres have now become a fad. The majority of stars who were part of the BL pairings have gone their separate ways and are pursuing individual careers. The clamor from their BL fans for another season or more movies is not being heard, and no one seems willing to invest in them. Thus, I cannot help but wonder: Is there still hope for Pinoy BL?

Burning flame

Hope springs eternal, and the burning flame for Pinoy BL continues with Xion Lim and his Oxin Films Productions, which produces high-quality online BL series.

“There are still so many beautiful BL and GL stories to tell and share with audiences,” said director Lim. “This genre, contrary to what others are saying, is definitely not a fad. It is also not dead. It is here to stay, alive, kicking and receiving so much love.”

Proof of this is Sky Valley, currently streaming on Oxin Films’ official YouTube channel, where its four episodes have garnered more than 3.5 million views.