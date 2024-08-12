WHY PINOY BL’S FLAME KEEPS BURNING

When the pandemic hit, one of the most entertaining and pleasurable online pastimes was boy love dramas, specifically 2gether: The Series, a Thai BL (Boys Love) romance drama that catapulted Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin to international fame. The natural unfolding of Sarawat and Thine’s love story on a YouTube channel sparked a growing interest in boys’ love shows and led to curiosity about its counterpart, the Girls Love (GL) genre.
In other Asian countries such as Japan (the original source of BL and GL stories that were staples in Japanese manga), Taiwan, Korea and especially Thailand — where many Filipinos get their BL fix — these genres have become significant entertainment industries. Stars in these genres receive high-profile endorsements and attract large fanbases. Some stars, not content with just shipping and fan service, have formed real-life couples that symbolize hope and inspiration for the LGBTQ+ community and its diverse identities.
As expected, the relatively recent pandemic gave birth to the Pinoy BL genre. At its height, the top three most important and watched BL series were Ivan Andrew Payawal’s Gameboys, JP Habac’s Gaya Sa Pelikula and Petersen Vargas’s Panti Sisters.
In Gameboys, we met and embraced Cairo (Elijah Canlas) and Gavreel (Kokoy de Santos) along with their friends Pearl (Adrianna So), Terrence (Kyle Velino), Wesley (Miggy Jimenez) and Achilles (Kych Minemoto), experiencing the many ups and downs of young love.
Gaya Sa Pelikula made Ian Pangilinan and Paolo Pangilinan internet and Pinoy BL sensations with their realistic portrayal of two accidental roommates, Vlad and Karl. What started as a “dog versus cat” trope eventually became one of the most authentic BL pairings, showcasing genuine chemistry, sincerity and connection.
School jock Xavier (Tony Labrusca) and shy nerd Mico (JC Alcantara) become unlikely project partners in Hello Stranger. Opposites do attract, and an existing girlfriend, Crystal (Gillian Vicencio), adds more bite and tension to the blossoming closeness between Xavier and Mico.
Other noteworthy BL series include Jade Castro’s Boys Lockdown, often regarded as the ‘Dear Heart’ of Pinoy BL, and Sean Lim’s My Day, which features the charming leads Inaki Torres and Miko Gallardo and the intense chemistry between them.
After the mentioned titles, fewer BL and GL series are being produced. The excitement has waned, and these genres have now become a fad. The majority of stars who were part of the BL pairings have gone their separate ways and are pursuing individual careers. The clamor from their BL fans for another season or more movies is not being heard, and no one seems willing to invest in them. Thus, I cannot help but wonder: Is there still hope for Pinoy BL?
Burning flame
Hope springs eternal, and the burning flame for Pinoy BL continues with Xion Lim and his Oxin Films Productions, which produces high-quality online BL series.
“There are still so many beautiful BL and GL stories to tell and share with audiences,” said director Lim. “This genre, contrary to what others are saying, is definitely not a fad. It is also not dead. It is here to stay, alive, kicking and receiving so much love.”
Proof of this is Sky Valley, currently streaming on Oxin Films’ official YouTube channel, where its four episodes have garnered more than 3.5 million views.
It’s about Fourth (Tim Tuppil), a mysterious guest at the postcard-perfect and Instagrammable Sky Valley Resort in Zamboanga City, and Junjun (James Lucero), a loyal horseman who works at the resort. Things don’t run smoothly when they first meet, but as the series progresses, sparks fly, getting to know each other becomes sweet and baring their emotions feels completely natural.
The screen chemistry between Tuppil and Lucero is outstanding. The rich city kid meets the probinsiyano trope makes for a truly endearing watch, with both actors delivering natural and raw performances.
The GL plot centers on Paris (Angelgrace America), the chic travel vlogger and special guest at Sky Valley, who forges a unique bond with Taylor (Lienel Navidad), the daughter of the resort’s owner. What’s most interesting about these two characters is their on-screen charm and the genuine girl-on-girl attraction that feels authentic rather than forced. The chemistry between them is enhanced by the heartfelt and sincere performances of both actresses
Adding to the series’ wow factor is the use of Chavacano, the Spanish-based creole language spoken in Zamboanga City and the resort itself, which is integral to the BL narrative.
Director Lim said: “I want to continue making BL and now GL stories as well. I want to bring the many fascinating tales of the Filipino LGBTQIA+ community to the world. What drives me to create more of these stories is the continued love and support from audiences, both here and from international viewers.
He continued: “I am ecstatic about the fact that most of our viewers are from outside the country, with our top three audiences coming from India, Indonesia and the US. Because of this global reach, Filipinos and the LGBTQIA+ community are being represented properly and well in the series we produce at Oxin.
In conclusion, the Sky Valley director said: “I would continue offering free shows on YouTube. This is my way of sustaining my advocacy of telling, promoting and spreading stories of the Filipino rainbow community.
Sky Valley airs new episodes every Saturday and Sunday, 8:30 p.m., on Oxin Film’s YouTube channel.