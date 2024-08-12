WAGI kick off boosts financial literacy

FedCenter, a leading social enterprise dedicated to improving Financial Acumen through training and development, has launched the first ever app-based Financial Literacy platform that’s free and easy to use.

This marks a significant milestone in democratizing financial literacy across the Philippines, leveraging mobile technology to reach the mass audience.

Dubbed as Wealth for Growth and Inclusion or WAGI, the app makes learning accessible, fun, and rewarding. It features relevant and practical financial content that can apply to Filipinos’ everyday lives such as Basic Budgeting to Stock Investing and everything in between.

To make learning easier, lessons are formatted in engaging ang snackable module. There are even quick finance tips from successful personalities and celebrities. To further boost usage.

Borrowers can take post learning tests after each module and test scores will be converted into reward points which can be used to claim prizes from various partner establishment such as leading fast-food chains.

“This app will democratize Financial Literacy and can significantly uplift the financial well-being of all Pinoys,” said FedCenter president Marc Christian Gule.

Meantime, Francisco ‘Coco’ Mauricio, president/CEO of WeFund added that they are honored to be a major sponsor of WAGI.

The launch event was attended by distinguished personalities including Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) commissioner Atty. Rogelio Quevedo, National Privacy Commission deputy commissioner Leandro Angelo Y. Aguirre and National Development Company general manager Antonio Mauricio.