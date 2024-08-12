Tzu Chi shines at 2024 sustainability awards

The Tzu Chi Foundation has logged another milestone as it has been recognized with four prestigious awards at the 2024 Taiwan Sustainable Action Awards (TSAA) and the 2024 Asia-Pacific Sustainability Action Awards (APSAA).

At the TSAA, the foundation received the Gold Award for Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities for its "Stable Homes and Friendly Communities" initiative, which focuses on enhancing elderly care through volunteer home visits and making home safety improvements.

Additionally, Tzu Chi received the Silver Award for SDG 4: Quality Education for its "Parent-Child Healthy Reading House" program. This initiative establishes safe environments in Jing Si Halls for parent-child interaction and learning, effectively mitigating the adverse effects of excessive screen time.

At the APSAA, Tzu Chi was also awarded Silver for SDG 1: No Poverty. This accolade was given for the "Sowing Love in Barren Land" project, which focuses on providing agricultural training to residents in Malawi. The project aims to promote self-reliance and tackle poverty with a long-term approach rather than solely providing material support.

Po-wen Yen, CEO of the Buddhist Tzu Chi Charity Foundation, was honored with the Outstanding Chief Sustainability Award for his exceptional leadership in integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into the organization and driving effective sustainable initiatives.

The Asia-Pacific Sustainability Action Awards, organized by the Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE), recognize organizations and individuals who contribute to advancing the SDGs.

The awards are presented in three categories: the Sustainability Action Award for effective practices across various industries, the Livable and Sustainable City Award for local governments with notable sustainable city initiatives, and the Change-maker Award for individuals making significant contributions to corporate sustainability.

It takes place alongside the Asia-Pacific Sustainability Action Expo and Summit, which draws significant attention from industries, universities, and government agencies across the Asia-Pacific region. The event promotes awareness of sustainability issues, celebrates outstanding actions, and fosters partnerships to accelerate progress towards sustainability goals.