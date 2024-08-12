‘Tumandok,’ a tribe-Inspired film, sweeps awards at Cinemalaya 2024

Tumandok, a full-length movie featuring a cast from the Western Visayas tribe Ati, bagged five awards, including the Best Full-Length Film nod at the recently concluded Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival.
Among the awards secured by Tumandok are Best Screenplay for a Full-Length Film, Best Original Music Score and the NETPAC Full-Length Feature award.
Ati actor Felipe Ganancial won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role as an elder of their tribe.
Directed by Richard Jeoui Salvadico and Arlie Sweet Sumagaysay, the two filmmakers developed a strong bond with the tribal group during the filming. According to them, their goal was to portray the indigenous people’s struggle to preserve their homelands and identity as a whole.
Enzo Osorio won the Best Actor prize for the film The Hearing.
The Hearing centers on a young deaf boy and his family’s quest for justice after discovering that an influential priest is sexually abusing their son.
Marian Rivera and Gabby Padilla won the Best Actress award for their roles in Balota and Kono Basho, respectively.
Headlined by Marian Rivera, Balota tells the story of a teacher saving a ballot box, while Kono Basho explores the lives of two estranged half-sisters and their eventual role in the development of their city.
Jaime Pacena II, the director of Kono Basho, won the Best Director award for Full-Length Film. Other awards for Kono Basho include Best Cinematography and Best Production Design.