‘Tumandok,’ a tribe-Inspired film, sweeps awards at Cinemalaya 2024

Tumandok, a full-length movie featuring a cast from the Western Visayas tribe Ati, bagged five awards, including the Best Full-Length Film nod at the recently concluded Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival.

Among the awards secured by Tumandok are Best Screenplay for a Full-Length Film, Best Original Music Score and the NETPAC Full-Length Feature award.

Ati actor Felipe Ganancial won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role as an elder of their tribe.

Directed by Richard Jeoui Salvadico and Arlie Sweet Sumagaysay, the two filmmakers developed a strong bond with the tribal group during the filming. According to them, their goal was to portray the indigenous people’s struggle to preserve their homelands and identity as a whole.