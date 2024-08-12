STAR ON THE RISE

Too bad Rianne Malixi didn’t get to talk to her dad Roy on the phone that long, right after winning the US Women’s Amateur Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Sunday.

The Philippines’ golf hotshot had to rush for the ceremonial toast prepared especially for her at the Southern Hills Country Club.

“I just told her congratulations,” Roy, who was here in Manila, told the DAILY TRIBUNE.

“I think she’s crying a little.”

Didn’t matter, though. The 17-year-old Malixi more than made up for it as she honored her dad for her success.

She captured the 2024 US Girls Juniors Championships three weeks ago in Tarzana, California; and the US Women’s, becoming the first to have done it since 2016.

Not only she became the first-ever Filipino to win the Robert Cox Trophy, she also got outright entry to the LPGA majors next year.

‘I just told her congratulations.’

That includes the US Women’s Open in Wisconsin, Chevron Championships and the Amundi Evian Championships.

She also got invites to the AIG Women’s Open at St. Andrews next week but she’ll skip it because it is too soon for her to obtain a visa.

“I’m thankful for my dad who kept on pushing me beyond my limits,” Malixi said after besting Asterisk Talley, 3-and-2, for the title. She won the US Girls Juniors also at the expense of the 15-year-old American.

“I know I was kind of self-deprecating last year and then my dad just kind of like pep talked me. He tried to let me stay on the positive side of things. Everything is just all about perspective and I kind of realized that at the beginning of the year. Yeah, everything just went skyrocket.”

Sure enough, the start of the year saw her winning the Australian Master of the Amateurs in Melbourne.

“Honestly, it’s all part of training. I think I told someone 22 days ago at (the US Girls’ Junior) that it was part of my training to play with a pro, my dad’s friend,” she said.

“I would have match play with him for 36 holes and it was almost the same thing as this week, and it helped a lot.”

Talley and Malixi were roommates at the Sage Valley Junior Invitational. Talley won the event, and Malixi finished runner-up, six shots back.

In those three encounters they have become good friends. But everything had to be set aside when the crown was on the line.