Southern Police seized P3.3M in drugs last week

The Southern Police District (SPD) announced the successful completion of 62 targeted operations between 5-11 August, 2024, resulting in the seizure of ₱3,385,412.40 worth of illegal drugs and the arrest of 85 suspects.

According to a report from PBGen. Leon Victor Z. Rosete, SPD Director, the operations yielded 478.64 grams of shabu, 12.17 grams of marijuana, and 76 Ecstasy tablets.

"Our persistent efforts to tackle illegal drugs across Southern Metro Manila underscore our steadfast dedication to fostering a drug-free environment. We greatly value the crucial support and partnership from our community, which is essential to our mission. By uniting in this effort, we can ensure a safer and more promising future for everyone in the community," said Rosete.