The city of Seoul celebrates its history and culture in various ways.

Streets of the capital city are bolstered with statues and monuments that reflect the nation’s deep tradition, beliefs and artistic craftsmanship. In a way, these landmarks have become the “soul” of Seoul, on display for residents to ponder.

With a history that stretches back for centuries, Seoul embraces culture as its unique identity — a contrast of its past and present.

Here are some of the notable statues and monuments I saw during my recent trip to Seoul.

Sejong the Great

Just a short distance from Gyeongbokgung Palace is the Gwanghwamun Square that features a massive statue of King Sejong the Great, the fourth king of Joseon (1392-1897). King Sejong is the creator of Hangeul (Korean alphabet) and is known to be one of Joseon’s most respected rulers. He is also depicted on the Bank of Korea’s 10,000 banknote.