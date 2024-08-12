The city of Seoul celebrates its history and culture in various ways.
Streets of the capital city are bolstered with statues and monuments that reflect the nation’s deep tradition, beliefs and artistic craftsmanship. In a way, these landmarks have become the “soul” of Seoul, on display for residents to ponder.
With a history that stretches back for centuries, Seoul embraces culture as its unique identity — a contrast of its past and present.
Here are some of the notable statues and monuments I saw during my recent trip to Seoul.
Sejong the Great
Just a short distance from Gyeongbokgung Palace is the Gwanghwamun Square that features a massive statue of King Sejong the Great, the fourth king of Joseon (1392-1897). King Sejong is the creator of Hangeul (Korean alphabet) and is known to be one of Joseon’s most respected rulers. He is also depicted on the Bank of Korea’s 10,000 banknote.
Admiral Yi Sun-Shin
Close to Sejong the Great’s statue at Gwanghwamun Square is the statue of Admiral Yi Sun-Shin (1545-1598), a naval commander who served during the Japanese invasion of Korea (also known as Imjin War, 1592-1598). The famed admiral is said to have won numerous naval engagements against the Japanese. He is depicted on the Bank of Korea’s 100-won coin.
‘Relatum’
This artwork was installed in November 1985 to commemorate the completion of The Korea Press Center, the new building for The Seoul Shinmun and Korea Broadcast Advertising Corporation.
The masterpiece symbolizes the emergence of a new, harmonious relationship between heavy steel plates and native rock. It is a part of the Relatum series that was first exhibited at the Palace of Versailles France in 2014 by artist Lee Ufan, a master of contemporary art who works mainly in Korea, Japan and Europe.
Gangnam Style sculpture
A bronze sculpture dedicated to the South Korean music hit “Gangnam Style” stands at the heart of the Seoul district made famous by the song. With a height of 5.3 meters and width of 8.3 meters, the bronze sculpture depicts the song’s “horse-riding” dance move popularized by singer Psy.
The sculpture was made by artist Hwang Man-seok and installed by the Gangnam District Office on 15 April 2016.
Jagyeongjeon Chimney
Located within the Gyeongbukgong Palace is the Jagyeongjeon Chimney with Ten Symbols of Longevity. While it is not a statue or monument, it holds significant value for Korean history.
As many of the rooms at Jagyeongieon Hall were equipped with ondol (under-the-floor heating system), this chimney was made to expel smoke emanating from the channels connected to the rooms. A large surface in the middle of the chimney wall is engraved with various decorative designs, including the 10 longevity symbols, such as the pine tree, turtle, deer and herb of eternal youth. Above and below, smaller spaces depict various animals. The crane symbolizes longevity; the bat symbolizes wealth; and a deity and a mythical creature symbolize protection against evil spirits.
This is considered one of the outstanding works among all the chimneys in the palaces of the Joseon period both in terms of its function and aesthetic value.
‘Haechi’ sculpture
According to Korean records, Haechi sculptures were believed to have the ability to see everything and judge between good and evil. This mythical Korean creature has been used as a symbol of justice and a guardian against disasters.
This Haechi, a mythical unicorn-lion, sculpture was created and donated by Jinho Choi in commemoration of The Westin Josun Seoul’s 100th anniversary. It is the same sculpture of Haechi as the one placed in the main hall of the International Court of Justice in The Hague.
In celebration of entering a new century for The Westin Josun Seoul, this Haechi sculpture was placed in front of the hotel in October 2015 as a guardian of peace and well-being for its guests.