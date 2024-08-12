SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan enlists for Military service, Jun embarks on acting career in China

SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan begins his military service while Jun explores acting opportunities in China for the second half of 2024.

PLEDIS Entertainment released a statement saying, "Jeonghan is due to fulfill his military obligation in the second half of 2024. While Jeonghan filmed most of the content he could in advance, he will not be able to participate in promotional activities for the 12th mini album and the SEVENTEEN [RIGHT HERE] WORLD TOUR, scheduled to start in October. Jeonghan will still be able to meet with CARATs through the previously announced fan signing event and Lollapalooza Berlin. Further details regarding Jeonghan’s military service will be provided later in a separate notice."

The label also added, "After thorough discussions with Jun and the other members of SEVENTEEN, we have decided that Jun will pursue acting and other opportunities in China during the latter half of this year. Like Jeonghan, Jun has completed filming for content that could be prepared in advance. However, due to an overlap with the on-location filming schedule, Jun will not be able to participate in Lollapalooza Berlin, music show performances for the 12th mini album, and the SEVENTEEN [RIGHT HERE] WORLD TOUR. Jun is determined to participate in SEVENTEEN’s group activities, and though he is unable to take part in the world tour, Jun will participate as much as he can in schedules that engage with CARATs."