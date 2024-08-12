River Joseph: From influencer to serious actor

River Joseph plays Steven Hermoso and appears nightly in ABS-CBN Studios’ Pamilya Sagrado, top-billed by Piolo Pascual.

River reflects on his beginnings in showbiz and what inspired him to pursue acting.

“Nag-start ako as influencer, nag-model din. Tapos gusto ko talaga subukan ang acting I told my manager then and she said let’s explore. At first, small roles muna sa ibat-ibang shows ng ABS-CBN, then nag-audition ako dito sa Pamilya Sagrado. Sa auditions ang daming mas pogi, sabi ko parang di na ako makukuha… but then I got the part (I started as an influencer and also did some modeling. Then I really wanted to try acting, so I told my manager, and she said, ‘Let’s explore.’ At first, I took on small roles in various ABS-CBN shows, then I auditioned for Pamilya Sagrado. There were so many better-looking guys at the auditions, and I thought I might not get the part… but then I did),” River said.

Coming from a large family mostly of businessmen, the actor’s parents have this condition not just for him but for all his siblings.

“Ang condition ng parents ko, tapusin muna ang pag-aaral. After that, kung anong gusto kong gawin pwede na kaya nag-finish muna ako ng college (My parents’ condition was that I needed to finish my studies first. After that, I could do whatever I wanted, so I completed my college education first),” he said. “Sa business talaga ang line ng family namin (Our family is really into business.”

River got starstruck when he did a scene with Piolo Pascual, one of the actors he frequently saw in movies and television while growing up.

“Yes may mga eksena na ako with Piolo Pascual. I was starstruck kasi wala pa ako sa showbiz napapanood ko na siya. Ang husay nya umarte tapos eto, kaeksena ko na. Mabait siya, ang dami nyang tips and advice na sinabi sa akin (Yes, I have scenes with Piolo Pascual. I was starstruck because I used to watch him even before I was in showbiz. He’s so skilled at acting, and now I’m sharing scenes with him. He’s kind, and he gave me many tips and pieces of advice),” the actor said.

Known for his generosity and kind heart, Piolo shared some tips with River.

“His general tips are to never stop learning, always be honest with your character and always come prepared. These are some of his tips. I really consider this my first show kasi ngayon lang ako nagka (It is only now that I have a main character) to work on and see the development,” he said.

Aside from Piolo Pascual, River shared his list of actors he wants to work with on future projects.

“Sina Jericho Rosales and Sam Milby. Si Jodi Sta Maria — I worked with her in Unbreak My Heart in some scenes. Also Anne Curtis – all these stars that I grew up watching,” he added.