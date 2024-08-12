‘Probe scripted KoJC raid’

Rep. Robert Ace Barbers (2nd District, Surigao del Norte) has called for an investigation into the alleged “scripted” raid conducted by National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents at the compound of the Kingdom of Jesus (KoJC) in an effort to apprehend Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

Barbers said NBI Region 11 Director Archie Albao needs to explain allegations the recent raid on Quiboloy’s compound in Davao City was a “moro-moro” or a staged event.

Barbers, who chairs the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs, noted the criticisms of how Albao and his team conducted the raid like they were not really looking for Quiboloy.

It was inevitable that doubts would arise about the actions of Albao’s group, as it seemed they were not fully committed or serious during the raid, Barbers said.

“The accusations against Director Albao are serious. It is important that we investigate this matter to uncover the truth. We do not want to jump to conclusions without hearing what Director Albao has to say,” he added.

Barbers said Albao must explain to the House of Representatives his supposed closeness to Quiboloy and to former President Rodrigo Duterte.

It was former KoJC pastor and key complainant Arlene Stone who accused Albao of irregularities in conducting the raid last Friday. NBI Director Jaime Santiago on Sunday begged off from commenting on the charges against Albao until he had investigated the matter.

“They preempted the PNP to tell the public that they were doing their job, but it was very obvious in the video that they were just strolling around,” said Stone of the raid.

Barbers emphasized the importance of uncovering the truth about the accusations against Albao, including Stone’s allegation that the raid was intended to sabotage the case against Quiboloy using NBI personnel loyal to the pastor and his political allies.

Manila 2nd District Rep. Rolando Valeriano, for his part, said that Quiboloy is known for being an expert in fabricating false information and fake news, making it all the more necessary to investigate the accusations against the NBI Region 11 team to ensure fairness.