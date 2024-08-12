Phl eyes diplomatic protest vs China’s flare discharge

The Philippines is set to file a new diplomatic protest against China following the release of flares in the path of a Philippine Air Force aircraft during a routine maritime patrol over Scarborough Shoal last week.

"Definitely, we will protest this latest move, especially since it comes at a time when tensions had started to calm down, and then suddenly, this happened," Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo told reporters during an ambush interview on Monday.

Manalo said that the Philippines’ response to China’s actions, including “dangerous maneuvers,” would be thoroughly discussed with the National Maritime Council.

Last Thursday, the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) conducted hazardous maneuvers and released flares in the path of a Philippine Air Force NC-212i propeller aircraft near Scarborough Shoal, also known as Bajo de Masinloc. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. condemned the move as “unjustified, illegal, and reckless.”

“We had just started to calm the waters, and it is already concerning that there could be instability in our airspace. We strongly urge China to show that it is capable of responsible behavior, both at sea and in the air,” Malacañang stated over the weekend.

“The Philippines remains committed to proper diplomacy and peaceful resolution of disputes. However, we strongly urge China to demonstrate its capability for responsible action in both maritime and aerial domains,” the statement added.