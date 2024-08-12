Over 1.4K Surigao del Sur residents OK creation of Barangay Guinhalinan

Over 1,400 Surigao del Sur residents voted for the creation of Barangay Guinhalinan in the municipality of Barobo, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

In a statement, the Comelec said of the 2,574 voters in the province, 1,459 individuals voted, for an overall turnout of 56.68 percent.

Of this figure, 1,434 voters answered “yes,” (55.71 percent) while 14 said “no” (0.54 percent) to the formation of the barangay under Republic Act No. 11986, which was approved last 21 March.

The poll body said officials of the new Barangay Guinhalinan will be appointed by the Barobo Mayor.

These officials are a barangay chairperson, seven Sangguninang Barangay members, one Sangguniang Kabataan chairperson, and seven Sangguniang Kabataan members.