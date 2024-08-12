Not spared the rod

In a plot twist worthy of a bad heist movie, a group of would-be robbers in San Isidro, Argentina had been foiled in the most unexpected way possible: A metal rod. Yes, you read that right, a metal rod.

In a town infamous for its 2006 “heist of the century,” authorities were bracing themselves for a sequel. But instead of a daring escape through a meticulously planned tunnel, the crooks got a rude awakening courtesy of Mother Nature (or perhaps a disgruntled city worker).

According to a report by Agence France-Presse, it all started when a hapless driver heard some unusual noises coming from his car. Imagine his surprise when a metal rod decided to make a surprise appearance from the depths of the cobblestone street! After a quick call to the cops, what unfolded was a scene straight out of a Saturday morning cartoon.

Beneath the road, authorities discovered a tunnel that would make El Chapo Guzman green with envy. Complete with wood paneling, electric lights, and even a ventilation system, it was clearly a labor of love for these tunnel enthusiasts. The only problem? They forgot to account for the unpredictable nature of Argentinean pavement.

Police are now on the hunt for the tunnel-digging, metal-rod-hating criminals. They’re offering a reward: one (1) free hug and a lifetime supply of sympathy cards. Because let’s face it, after investing months of hard work in digging a tunnel, only to be thwarted by a piece of metal, you need all the support you can get.

As for the bank, they’re reportedly considering installing a metal rod detection system. It’s an expensive measure, but as they say, you can’t put a price on peace of mind — or a good laugh.