MCIA T2 gets 4-star rating from Skytrax

Mactan Cebu International Airport’s Terminal 2 has achieved a notable milestone with a 4-star rating from Skytrax, a UK-based consultancy that operates an airline and airport review website. The upgrade for Terminal 2 highlights improvements in facilities and customer experience.

Skytrax cited Terminal 2's enhanced infrastructure and customer experience as factors in upgrading its rating from 3 to 4 stars. Notable improvements include the terminal's Arrival, Food and Beverage, and Transfer services, all of which received 4-star ratings.

Areas such as Terminal Maps and Quiet or Relaxation Areas received 2 stars, and the Children's Play Area was rated 1 star.

The entire MCIA, including Terminal 1, continues to hold a 3-star rating. Skytrax's rating system ranges from 1 star to 5 stars, with 5-star ratings awarded to top airports such as Hamad International, Hong Kong International, Singapore Changi, and Seoul Incheon.

In 2023, MCIA served over 11 million passengers and is operated by Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc.