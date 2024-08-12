Marcos to grant awards, cash incentives to Pinoy Olympians

No less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will be handling out cash incentives and awards to Filipino gymnast and two-time gold medalist Carlos Yulo and the rest of the Pinoy athletes who represented the country in the recently concluded 2024 Paris Olympics, Malacañang said on Monday.

In a Palace briefing, Presidential Protocol chief Reichel Quiñones said all 22 athletes who joined the recent Olympics will receive presidential citations.

Yulo will be honored with a Presidential Medal of Merit for bringing home two gold medals. On the other hand, Marcos is expected to give special recognition to two Filipina boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas for bringing home bronze medals.

Athletes who narrowly missed out on medals, such as those who placed fourth, including some in golf, will also be included among those receiving presidential citations.

Presidential Communications Office Assistant Secretary Dale de Vera, who was also in the press briefing, said that the athletes will get a monetary incentive.

"The President will be announcing the cash incentives upon the welcome honors for the Olympians. The President will be announcing the figures tomorrow," De Vera said.

Meanwhile, Quiñones said the heroes' parade for the Filipino athletes who joined the 2024 Paris Olympics will take place on Wednesday due to logistical adjustments.

The Chief of Presidential Protocol said that Yulo and other Filipino Olympians will arrive in the Philippines at around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

"Originally, we had been thinking that they could arrive a little bit earlier, but since they are arriving at 6 p.m., we thought it would be best to have the parade the next day," Quiñones said.