Manila Water, CSE ink P1.4-B venture

Manila Water Co. Inc., through its non-east zone subsidiary Manila Water Philippine Ventures (MWPV), seeks to expand its services to more towns in Laguna province under a 25-year partnership with Canlubang Sugar Estate (CSE) for a bulk water supply project.

The company said on Monday that the inked P1.4-billion Bulk Water Supply Project will involve the rehabilitation of the Matang Tubig Spring as a water source and the construction of a 13-kilometer water transmission line that will connect the MTS Source Upper Box to the Laguna Wellfield Reservoir in LTI Annex, Biñan.

Essential commodity

“We are committed to delivering this crucial project with unwavering integrity, efficiency, and a steadfast focus on enhancing the quality of life of customers within our Laguna Water concession area,” Manila Water chief operating officer for Non-East Zone and Manila Water Philippine Ventures president Melvin John Tan said.

“The importance of water cannot be overestimated as an essential and finite resource for the people and nation, and this must be protected and be made sustainable. And this is our responsibility,” CSE president Jose Ramon Yulo said.

MWPV’s construction arm, Manila Water Infratech Solutions, will construct the project. Estate Water, its operating unit, will manage and operate it.

The MWPV-CSE Bulk Water Supply Project aims to obtain a more sustainable surface water supply than the common groundwater sources.

Over the next 25 years, Estate Water will supply 17 million liters of potable water from Laguna de Bay to Laguna Water, MWPV’s concessionaire in Laguna province, daily.