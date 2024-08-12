Mandaue City to highlight housing program

The City of Mandaue will highlight one of its major accomplishments, the housing project for fire victims.

City Mayor Jonas Cortes told DAILY TRIBUNE that the Tipolo Residences with Units 1 and 2 is expected to be ready for occupancy by mid-August, just in time for the city’s Charter Day celebration on 30 August 2024.

He stressed that the housing project aims to provide permanent housing for 194 families displaced by the devastating fires in Sitios Basubas and Maharlika in Barangay Tipolo in 2019, and in Barangay Guizo in 2016.

“These families are finally receiving decent homes after living in stagnant conditions where flooding and mosquitoes were constant threats. This transformation marks a significant improvement in their living standards and reflects our commitment to providing better living conditions for our people,” Cortes said in Cebuano.

He emphasized that unlike other local government units that often relocate such communities to distant Provincial areas, Mandaue City has opted to keep its displaced residents within the urban center.

“We recognize that many of these families work within the city, and uprooting them to far-flung areas would only create more hardships. This project serves as a model for socialized housing within the city’s heart, ensuring that our less privileged citizens remain connected to their livelihoods and the community,” Cortes said.

The Tipolo Residences project is a socialized housing initiative of the Mandaue City Government in collaboration with private developer, Cebu Landmaster Inc.

Each unit offers 24 to 25 square meters of space, including private bathrooms, sinks, and an elevator for senior citizens.

Occupants of Tipolo Residences will required to make monthly payments to help cover the building maintenance costs. But this will be kept affordable.

The homeowners are strictly prohibited from selling or renting out their units, and any violations will be blacklisting from future socialized housing programs.