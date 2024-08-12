LIV Golf grounds McDowell

WASHINGTON (AFP) — Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell was suspended by LIV Golf for next week’s event at Greenbrier after violating the Saudi-backed tour’s anti-doping policy by using a nasal decongestant with a banned substance.

The 2010 US Open champion used a decongestant at LIV’s June event in Nashville that contained the banned substance levo-methamphetamine.

As a result, the 45-year-old captain of LIV team Smash was also fined $125,000 and both McDowell’s and the team’s results will be disqualified.

Smash was 12th out of 13 teams at Nashville, while McDowell shared 42nd in the field of 54 at one-under 212.

McDowell will be replaced on the Smash roster by a reserve player at LIV Golf Greenbrier next Friday through Sunday in West Virginia, with McDowell eligible to return for LIV Golf Chicago on 13 to 15 September.

“Ahead of LIV Nashville, I was struggling with severe congestion that was affecting my sleep,” McDowell said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.