Lawaan irrigation system gets rehab   

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) on Monday said rice farmers in Barangay Taguite Lawaan, Eastern Samar can now double their annual harvests and income, with the completion of the communal irrigation system rehabilitation.

DAR said with a consistent water supply now available throughout the year, farmers can plant rice even during the dry season, effectively doubling their planting cycles.

The P6-million completed project was officially turned over for maintenance to the Taguite Irrigators Association Inc. The project was implemented in two phases and funded by through the Agrarian Reform Fund.

Program Beneficiaries Development Division Chief Celso Cidro, who represented DAR Eastern Visayas Regional Director Robert Anthony Yu, said that irrigation interventions are a key priority for DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III, which led to the realization of this project.

Engr. Rizalina Gallarde, manager of the Irrigation Management Office, who oversaw the project, said that it included the construction of over 200 meters of the concrete main canal, 30 meters of the flume, a carabao crossing, and turnout during the first phase.

The second phase involved an additional 228 meters of concrete main canal, 204 meters of lateral canal, turnout, head gate, and carabao crossing. The system now supplies water sourced from the Taguite River to approximately 30 hectares of rice fields.

Edgardo Gabornes, president of the Taguite Irrigators Association Inc., expressed gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Secretary Estrella for the realization of this project.

The irrigation system will benefit 50 members of the association, 38 of whom are agrarian reform beneficiaries. Gabornes also noted that the project will serve as flood control during heavy rains, providing additional protection for their crops.