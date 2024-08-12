Las Piñas police apprehend suspect, seize explosive

Personnel from the Las Piñas City Police Station Intelligence Section (SIS) apprehended a suspect during a casing and surveillance operation on Monday night, 12 August.

The suspect, identified as a 33-year-old known as "Rigor," was arrested in Barangay Pulang Lupa Uno, Las Piñas City, around 7:30 PM.

According to reports, while conducting surveillance, the team observed the suspect holding what appeared to be a firearm. Acting swiftly, the officers searched the suspect and discovered a hand grenade and a gun replica concealed in his sling bag.

The suspect was taken into custody, and the recovered items were handed over to the Station Investigation and Detective Management Section (SIDMS) for proper documentation and the filing of charges.