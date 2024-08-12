Kalinga cops destroy 18,000 marijuana plants worth almost P4M

BAGUIO CITY — In two separate operations, law enforcement officers destroyed marijuana plants worth over ₱3,600,000 in Barangays Tulgao East and Tulgao West, Tinglayan, Kalinga.

From 10-11 August, 2024, operations were conducted through the joint efforts of the 1st Kalinga Provincial Mobile Force Company (KPMFC) of the Tinglayan Police, the Provincial Intelligence Unit and Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of the Kalinga Provincial Police Office, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Kalinga.

In Barangay Tulgao East, officers uncovered 10,500 fully-grown marijuana plants valued at approximately ₱2,100,000 on a 700-square-meter plantation.

In Barangay Tulgao West, the operation led to the discovery of 7,500 fully-grown marijuana plants worth about ₱1,500,000 on a 500-square-meter site.

All marijuana plants were uprooted and burned on site. No arrests were made, and no cultivators were reported apprehended.

The Kalinga Police are calling on residents to assist the investigation by providing information on additional marijuana plantations in the area.