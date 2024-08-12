Iza Calzado sasabak uli sa aktingan

Muling magbabalik sa aktingan ang aktres na si Iza Calzado makalipas ang nine months at bibida siya sa isang theater play na “Tiny Beautiful Things” na hango sa bestselling book by American writer Cheryl Strayed.

Ang exciting news ay sorpresang ni-reveal sa huling show ng “Little Shop of Horrors” na pinagbibidahan nina Karylle, Nyoy Volante, Sue Ramirez at Reb Atadero.

Sa recent Instagram post ng The Sandbox Collective, mapapanood na tinawag sa stage si Iza upang ibahagi ang upcoming play niya.

“We had the sweetest surprise for our closing night audience. Iza Calzado headed down Skid Row to introduce our season-ender, ‘Tiny Beautiful Things: A Play About Life in Letters,’” saad sa caption.

Kwento naman ni Iza sa video, “It’s about an advice columnist who gets letters about people asking advice about love, life, loss and everything in between, and it’s about her response to these letters with radical empathy and honesty.”

Ayon sa theater company, ang role na gagampanan ng aktres ay bilang si “Sugar” at ang “Tiny Beautiful Things” ang magsisilbing final play nila para sa taong ito.

“Known as the bestselling book-turned-play-turned-TV show by Cheryl Strayed, ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ is based on her experiences as an anonymous advice columnist. Celebrated actress and TV host Iza Calzado will be stepping into the role of Sugar, making her straight-play debut,” wika sa isang separate post.