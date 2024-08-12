Ivana Alawi bibida sa bagong teleserye

Now it can be told. Magbibida pala sa isang teleserye si Ivana Alawi kaya niya iniwan ang Batang Quiapo.

Kalat na kalat na sa social media na may bago siyang gagawing teleserye na siya ang bida.

With that, napatanong tuloy ang netizens sa totoong dahilan kung bakit siya umalis sa Batang Quiapo.

“ang akala ko kaya xa umalis sa BQ dahil pagod na xa dahil sa marami xang ginagawa,” say ng isang fan.

“Diva napagod sya sa kakatiping ng Batang Quiapo kaya nga sya umalis tapos meron na naman sayang bagong teleserye or pelikula,” say ng is pang fan.

Maraming suggestions ang fans sa kung ano ang bagay na role kay Ivana sa pelikula o sa teleserye.

“Nang gabeng mamulat si Eva” remake ng Rossana Roces film, bagay sa kanya.l,” say ng isang Ivana supporter.

“Sayang patapos ng high street i like her there din bagay sha doon bilang surprise detective,” say naman ng isa pang fan.

Na-confine at naoperahan si Darren Espanto kaya hindi siya nakasipot sa It’s Showtime. Maging ang ilang shows niya ay hindi niya napuntahan.

Itsinika ni Darren ang nangyari sa kanya through Facebook.

“What a plot twist! Life update: “Akala ko sa trabaho ako de-deretso pagka-land namin. Hindi pala. Was so ready to be back on ‘It’s Showtime’ but the universe had other plans.”

“From the airport to the hospital. Woke up on the plane from Los Angeles at around 1 AM (Manila Time) and felt a bit of pain in my stomach. Didn’t mind it and thought I was just super hungry. We landed 4 hours later and the pain got worse once I got into the car,” chika niya.

“Thought it was just gas but the pain became unbearable. I asked to be taken to the nearest hospital from my house and they had me take a CT Scan right away. Found out I had appendicitis and had to get an appendectomy immediately. Thankfully, my appendix hadn’t ruptured yet. Went to our doctor at St. Luke’s and I had a laparoscopy all within 5 hours of everything happening!” dagdag pa niya.

Pinasalamatan niya ang kanyang pamilya at ilang kaibigan.

“Thank you to my family and friends who visited and sent gifts! Thank you, Darrenatics! Y’all made me feel so loved.

“Finally discharged and hope to get back to work soon! I’d like to apologize to the commitments I had to cancel because of this. Thank you po for understanding.”