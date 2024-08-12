Invitation for Bato to attend EJK hearing stands

The quad committee in the House Representatives affirmed on Monday that they would seek Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa's participation in its probe into the alleged extrajudicial killings (EJK) during the Duterte administration despite his resistance to attend hearings.

Surigao del Norte Representative Ace Barbers – who chairs the Committee on Dangerous Drugs that comprised the multi-panel -- said that they would adopt the initial action of the Committee on Human Rights, also a member of the quad com, to invite Dela Rosa to shed light on issues on purported crime against humanity committed during the previous administration's drug war.

The senator was Duterte's former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, who led the implementation of the bloody anti-drug campaign, allegedly killing more than 7,000 people.

"Since all the activities and rulings of the chair of the committee on human rights [have] been forwarded to the quad com, we will take cognizance of the actions taken by the committee chair. To answer your query, yes, the invitation still stands," said Barbers in response to Kabataan Representative Raoul Manuel.

The human rights panel, chaired by Manila Representative Bienvenido Abante Jr., had previously invited Duterte and Dela Rosa, but the two persistently ignored it, contending that the congressional hearing was not the proper forum to address EJK allegations.

Dela Rosa also cited the inter-parliamentary courtesy -- a long-standing tradition in Congress where members of both chambers accord each other respect and do not meddle in each other's affairs -- to justify his non-participation in the House inquiry.

Manuel countered that Dela Rosa should not invoke inter-parliamentary courtesy when he himself violated such principle when he invited him and former Kabataan Representative Sarah Elago to a Senate inquiry into cases of alleged recruitment of missing minors being allegedly recruited by militant groups.