Industry leaders headline tourism, hospitality, culinary fields colloquium and exposition

Academicians, practitioners and Filipino government officials will share their expertise on the tourism, culinary and hospitality landscape developments in the first-ever Br. Andrew Gonzalez Academia-Industry Conference.

With the theme “Unlocking the Code to Global Excellence in Tourism Education,” the initiative was named after the visionary and revered La Sallian Br. Andrew Gonzalez FSC. He founded and transformed the institution De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) and the non-sectarian group Philippine Social Science Council towards innovative learning.

Organized by the Benilde School of Hotel, Restaurant and Institution Management, the two-day event aims to gather educators and professionals to attempt to align the tourism academic offerings towards global standards.

The initiative will hold panel discussions on international practices and procedures of multinational partnerships. It will likewise highlight lectures on emerging equipment and creative methods to train and upskill the participants.

The line-up of speakers will be headlined by Department of Tourism Undersecretary Shereen Gail Pamintuan, who will tackle the role of education in the development of tourism in the country. She will be joined by Vatel Hotel and Tourism Business School International Network director Paul D’ Azémar, EduConnect USA and Vatel USA president Rodrigue Colaianni, Asia Pacific Council on Hotel, Restaurant and Institutional Education’s Education director Dr. Daniel Leung, Marriott International Multi-Property vice president in the Philippines Bruce Winton, and Hotel and Restaurant Association of the Philippines president Eugene Yap. The lineup is completed by the attendance of Department of Labor and Employment Career Executive Service Officer director Patrick Patriwirawan Jr., Commission on Higher Education International Affairs Service director Lily Milla, CHED Technical Committee for Hospitality Management and Tourism Management former chairperson and Benilde chancellor Benhur Ong, Benilde vice chancellor for Academics Angelo Marco Lacson, De La Salle University Manila Strategic Management and Quality Assurance Office executive director Dr. Gerardo Largoza. Benilde president Br. Edmundo “Dodo” Fernandez FSC will deliver his remarks.

The occasion allows attendees to explore possible scholarships offered by Canada-based Pacific Link College, recognized for its diverse management, health science and communication courses, and career counseling agencies Experience Abroad and International Trainee Network.

The event provides employment opportunities from the Department of Tourism-National Capital Region, and non-profit firms Tourism Knowledge Center by Rajah Travel, Union of Filipino Tourism Educators, Philippine Tour Operators Associations Inc. and Pacific Asia Travel Association.

The Br. Andrew Gonzalez Academia-Industry Conference’s forum will be held on 13 August at the Marriott Manila Hotel in Pasay City. Meanwhile, the exposition showcase will take place on 14 August at the Benilde Angelo King International Center, Arellano Avenue corner Estrada Street, Malate, Manila.